Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 7,209 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of The Timken worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in The Timken by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in The Timken by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

TKR stock opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.74. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

TKR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total transaction of $3,322,542.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,040,629.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

