Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,752 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,553,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,377,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,667,000 after buying an additional 278,772 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,448,000 after buying an additional 271,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

EXP opened at $140.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.80. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $153.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 11,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.61, for a total value of $1,652,382.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,035,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $1,382,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.33.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

