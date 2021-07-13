Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 69,289 MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 69,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,891,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 59,317 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Eugene Nonko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total value of $2,400,650.00. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 22,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $827,842.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,378 shares in the company, valued at $626,824.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,214 shares of company stock worth $10,098,993.

MAX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

NYSE MAX opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.58. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -246.43. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

