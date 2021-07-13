Wolfe Research Downgrades Watsco (NYSE:WSO) to Underperform

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $304.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $309.00. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.60.

WSO stock opened at $291.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco has a twelve month low of $184.25 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.53.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Watsco will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 64.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Watsco by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

