Wolfe Research Downgrades Watsco (NYSE:WSO) to Underperform

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $304.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $309.00. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.60.
WSO stock opened at $291.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco has a twelve month low of $184.25 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.53.
In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 64.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Watsco by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
