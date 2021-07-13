Raymond James Upgrades Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) to “Outperform”

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $88.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RHP. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.89.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $80.65 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.80.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

