Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.93% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 23,724 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot International ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 12 month low of $21.85 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.