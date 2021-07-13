Stifel Financial Corp Buys 1,430 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 3,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.75.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $154.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.00, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $154.28.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

