BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Position Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 469.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,459,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,557,000 after purchasing an additional 680,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,708,000 after purchasing an additional 247,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,009,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $116,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,856.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $2,734,738.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,521,412.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 483,040 shares of company stock worth $30,660,657. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIGC opened at $66.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.77. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIGC. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

