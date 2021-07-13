Credit Suisse AG Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,627 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Vericel worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vericel by 120.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,236 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 13.6% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,866,000 after acquiring an additional 547,278 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Vericel by 86.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 958,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,242,000 after acquiring an additional 443,802 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vericel by 1,688.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after acquiring an additional 337,362 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,688,000.

VCEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

In other Vericel news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $2,320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,448 shares of company stock worth $3,246,879. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 674.21 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

