SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,766 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 377,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after acquiring an additional 69,542 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 21,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 895,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,810,000 after acquiring an additional 248,935 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.03%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.31.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

