Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,769,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of 1st Source worth $84,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRCE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the first quarter worth $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in 1st Source in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other 1st Source news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $109,934.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,112.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. 1st Source Co. has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $51.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.80.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. 1st Source had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $83.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

