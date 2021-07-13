Matthew S. Bromberg Sells 63,000 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NYSE:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NYSE:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $650,160.00.
Zynga stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32.
About Zynga
Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.