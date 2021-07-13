Matthew S. Bromberg Sells 63,000 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NYSE:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NYSE:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $650,160.00.

Zynga stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

