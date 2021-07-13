AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP John G. Chou Sells 6,082 Shares

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $709,830.22.

John G. Chou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $712,992.86.

Shares of ABC opened at $115.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.31. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $153,111,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,683,000 after buying an additional 1,563,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,308,000 after buying an additional 1,132,213 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,188,000 after buying an additional 938,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth $103,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

