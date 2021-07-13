Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRK) EVP Sells 10,200 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRK) EVP Carol Meltzer sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $532,950.00.
A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63.
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile
Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.