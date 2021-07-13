Insider Selling: TrueCar, Inc. (NYSE:TRUE) EVP Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

TrueCar, Inc. (NYSE:TRUE) EVP Jeff Swart sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $511,200.00.

TrueCar stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

