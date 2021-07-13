Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 223,472 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,139,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 223,472 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $13,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 28.8% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.42 million, a P/E ratio of -57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

