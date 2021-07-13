Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Arlo Technologies worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

ARLO stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $512.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.76.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

