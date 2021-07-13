Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 730,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,660 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $13,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter worth about $4,548,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter worth about $293,000. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 150,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $63,755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,201,218 shares of company stock valued at $68,724,479. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Organogenesis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.87.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.