Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,340 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau in the first quarter valued at $10,193,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 2,858.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 74,279 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 21.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 155,656 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Gerdau by 35.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 767,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 202,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gerdau has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

GGB opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Gerdau S.A. has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.0735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.