Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 105,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 24,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 15,827 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $299,130.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $203,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,176. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AMPH opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $21.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $103.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.12 million. Research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

