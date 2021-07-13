Financial Contrast: 1511419 Ontario (OTCMKTS:CSFSF) versus FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

1511419 Ontario (OTCMKTS:CSFSF) and FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

1511419 Ontario has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FinVolution Group has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

19.8% of FinVolution Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for 1511419 Ontario and FinVolution Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1511419 Ontario 0 0 0 0 N/A FinVolution Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

FinVolution Group has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential downside of 43.04%. Given FinVolution Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FinVolution Group is more favorable than 1511419 Ontario.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1511419 Ontario and FinVolution Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1511419 Ontario N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FinVolution Group $1.16 billion 1.92 $302.33 million N/A N/A

FinVolution Group has higher revenue and earnings than 1511419 Ontario.

Profitability

This table compares 1511419 Ontario and FinVolution Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1511419 Ontario N/A N/A N/A FinVolution Group 28.33% 26.09% 14.32%

Summary

FinVolution Group beats 1511419 Ontario on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

1511419 Ontario Company Profile

The Cash Store Financial Services, Inc. engages in the provision of short-term advances and other financial services. It also offers private-label debit cards. The company was founded by Gordon J. Reykdal on February 23, 2001 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 116.1 million cumulative registered users. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc. and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019. FinVolution Group was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

