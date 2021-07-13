Zacks: Analysts Expect Bio-Techne Co. (NYSE:TECH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bio-Techne Co. (NYSE:TECH) will report earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.76. Bio-Techne reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bio-Techne.

NYSE:TECH opened at $451.46 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $228.66 and a 12 month high of $467.63.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

