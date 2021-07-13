$562.64 Million in Sales Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will announce sales of $562.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $559.82 million and the highest is $567.80 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $750.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective for the company. upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,487,000 after buying an additional 2,097,022 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after buying an additional 1,310,191 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11,160.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 875,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,051,000 after buying an additional 868,150 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $825,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,112,000 after buying an additional 450,307 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12, a PEG ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

