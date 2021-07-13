$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NYSE:FSLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. (NYSE:FSLR) will report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $1.96. First Solar reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Solar.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $232,080.26. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $219,763.90.

Shares of NYSE FSLR opened at $94.29 on Tuesday. First Solar has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $112.50.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

