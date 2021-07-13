Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New $83.88 Million Investment in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,715,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,881,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.23% of Stellantis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

STLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of STLA opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.46. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $21.39.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.