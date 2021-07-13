Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) vs. WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Critical Review

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.6% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Riverview Bancorp and WCF Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riverview Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.84%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than WCF Bancorp.

Dividends

Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Riverview Bancorp pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Riverview Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and WCF Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Bancorp $59.43 million 2.64 $10.47 million $0.47 14.94 WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 3.94 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Riverview Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Bancorp and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Bancorp 17.62% 6.98% 0.72% WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats WCF Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial and residential real estate, multi-family real estate, land, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services comprising trust, estate planning, and investment management. The company operates through a network of 17 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, and Vancouver, Washington; and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. The company also invests in investment securities. WCF Bancorp, Inc. conducts its operations from two offices located in Webster City, Iowa and Independence, Iowa. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Webster City, Iowa.

