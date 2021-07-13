JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 97,413 Shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) by 6,663.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Genetron were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTH. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genetron during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Genetron by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 455,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 355,306 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Genetron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genetron by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after acquiring an additional 159,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genetron in the fourth quarter worth $781,000. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genetron alerts:

NASDAQ GTH opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. Genetron Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.09.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genetron had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 666.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.