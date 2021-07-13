JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Shares in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.39% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNRH. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $146,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $694,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,266,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNRH opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

