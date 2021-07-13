JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys New Stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 211,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ RAAC opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Profile

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

