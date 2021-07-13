Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $13.68 Million Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,344,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,678,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPNT opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 33.31%.

In other SiriusPoint news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 61,964 shares of SiriusPoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $650,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 126,067 shares of company stock worth $1,320,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

