Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.10. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.15.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MD. increased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

