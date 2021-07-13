Credit Suisse AG Lowers Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,722 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 112,778 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 60,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FULT stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.76. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FULT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

