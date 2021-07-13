Credit Suisse AG Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,682 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of California Water Service Group worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,708,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,661,000 after acquiring an additional 455,364 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,337,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,300,000 after acquiring an additional 59,612 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 849,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,880,000 after acquiring an additional 38,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,226,000 after acquiring an additional 66,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,083,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.99. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.70%.

CWT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

In related news, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $50,155.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $90,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,041.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,315 shares of company stock valued at $193,116 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

