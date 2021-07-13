EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in EVERTEC by 351.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in EVERTEC by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in EVERTEC by 1,685.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.41 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

In related news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

