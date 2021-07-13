Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $10.45 Million Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 873,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,742 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.24% of Perdoceo Education worth $10,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRDO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.35. The company has a market cap of $864.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $118,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

