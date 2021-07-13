Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,653 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACAD opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.74.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

