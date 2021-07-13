JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Harsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harsco by 16.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Harsco Co. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -60.42 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $528.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

