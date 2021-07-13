Credit Suisse AG Sells 150,616 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,172 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 150,616 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $334,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718,948 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,101,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,166,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $59,507,000 after acquiring an additional 830,994 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,567 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,260,000 after buying an additional 43,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,079,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,691,000 after buying an additional 166,200 shares during the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AU. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.46.

Shares of AU opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.