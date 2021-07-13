Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Burning Rock Biotech were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after purchasing an additional 107,336 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BNR opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Burning Rock Biotech Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

