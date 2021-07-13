UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,438,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,088,000 after purchasing an additional 327,845 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,262,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,855,000 after purchasing an additional 73,909 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,456,000 after purchasing an additional 591,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,573,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

