UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 17,552 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,552 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in QIAGEN by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,336 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in QIAGEN by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QIAGEN by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at $208,212,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,382,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,930,000 after acquiring an additional 434,045 shares during the period. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded QIAGEN to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

QIAGEN stock opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.24. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

