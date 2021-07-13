UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,554 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of Credit Acceptance worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 22.0% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.60.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CACC stock opened at $450.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 35.08 and a quick ratio of 35.08. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $266.74 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $432.55.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.93 by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.