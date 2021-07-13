TD Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.20 Million Position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANA opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.58. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

