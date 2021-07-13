UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 887 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 135,625 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

WCC stock opened at $104.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.45. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $113.10.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $6,102,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,556 shares in the company, valued at $36,775,185.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $764,004.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $539,876.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,013 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

