Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Black Hills worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,759,000 after acquiring an additional 460,433 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 349.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 404,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,033,000 after purchasing an additional 314,860 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 542,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,196,000 after purchasing an additional 103,522 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,185,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,854,000 after purchasing an additional 99,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 93,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

