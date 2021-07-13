TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.15 Million in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INNV. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter valued at $26,747,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in InnovAge in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in InnovAge in the first quarter valued at about $27,487,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in InnovAge in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in InnovAge in the first quarter valued at about $12,250,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

OTCMKTS:INNV opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $156.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

