Oleg Khaykin Sells 47,694 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NYSE:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NYSE:VIAV) CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 47,694 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $834,645.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Oleg Khaykin sold 4,974 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $87,243.96.

NYSE:VIAV opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

