Credit Suisse AG Buys 409,800 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 1,490.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 437,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SID. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 41,404 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 628,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 35,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 195,173.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,518,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,018 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. 2.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.94.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Equities analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.1228 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

