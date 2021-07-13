Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Holdings Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 260.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,487 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $590,000.

Shares of NYSE:DMO opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.26. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $16.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

