Northern Trust Corp Buys 14,552 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.71% of Castle Biosciences worth $12,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,119,000 after buying an additional 288,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,369,000 after buying an additional 222,089 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 77.2% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 461,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,575,000 after purchasing an additional 200,976 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 7.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,918 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $20,325,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $994,249.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,541 shares in the company, valued at $41,677,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $955,350.00. Insiders sold 158,141 shares of company stock worth $11,070,735 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.77. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -101.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

